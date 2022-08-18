Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storm chances through the end of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances build in from the NW Thursday evening as a cold front makes its way in. The strongest storms are expected to stay W and NW of the Metro, mainly between 5 PM - 8 PM, with decreasing severe potential as storms travel SE.

7 PM Thursday (wowt)

10 PM Thursday (wowt)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through 9PM with the concern for 1″ hail and strong wind gusts with a few of these storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch (wowt)

The Metro sees storm potential after 7 PM, best chances between 8 PM and 11 PM. By this point the severe potential will be much lower but there’s a chance for a stronger storm still ongoing around the beginning of that timeframe.

Metro storm chances (wowt)

You’ll have to plan around spotty storm chances again Friday with returning chances in the late afternoon and evening, these will be hit or miss with better chances down to the S of the Metro. Highs cool to the low to mid 80s Friday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

The weekend looks pleasant with spotty, light showers possible through the first half of Saturday with highs in the low 80s... it won’t be a washout. We’ll warm to the mid 80s Sunday with more sunshine. Overall, highs keep near or just below seasonal for most of the extended forecast although heat is on track by the end of next week with a jump to 90 expected!

Warm late next week (wowt)

