Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storm chances through the end of the week

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances build in from the NW Thursday evening as a cold front makes its way in. The strongest storms are expected to stay W and NW of the Metro, mainly between 5 PM - 8 PM, with decreasing severe potential as storms travel SE.

7 PM Thursday
7 PM Thursday(wowt)
10 PM Thursday
10 PM Thursday(wowt)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through 9PM with the concern for 1″ hail and strong wind gusts with a few of these storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch(wowt)

The Metro sees storm potential after 7 PM, best chances between 8 PM and 11 PM. By this point the severe potential will be much lower but there’s a chance for a stronger storm still ongoing around the beginning of that timeframe.

Metro storm chances
Metro storm chances(wowt)

You’ll have to plan around spotty storm chances again Friday with returning chances in the late afternoon and evening, these will be hit or miss with better chances down to the S of the Metro. Highs cool to the low to mid 80s Friday.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

The weekend looks pleasant with spotty, light showers possible through the first half of Saturday with highs in the low 80s... it won’t be a washout. We’ll warm to the mid 80s Sunday with more sunshine. Overall, highs keep near or just below seasonal for most of the extended forecast although heat is on track by the end of next week with a jump to 90 expected!

Warm late next week
Warm late next week(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern lights forecast
Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night
Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urging Omaha to install license-plate readers
157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
6 First Alert Weather: Severe storm chances NW of the Metro Thursday evening
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer with a few storms possible later tonight
Spotty Thursday night storms
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms return Thursday evening
Northern lights forecast
Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night