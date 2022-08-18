LIVE: Douglas County Health Department updates possible amoeba infection death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County health officials are giving an update Thursday morning about the child’s death they suspect was caused by a brain-eating amoeba from the Elkhorn River.

The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that the CDC was working to confirm that the death was caused by primary amebic meningoencephalitis after the child went swimming in the river on Sunday.

Watch a livestream of the 10:30 a.m. update on our Facebook page.

Douglas County Health Director Lindsey Huse said during the update that recent cases aren’t necessarily related. Regions are becoming warmer and the organism really loves heat and thrives in drought conditions — warmer, stagnant, shallow waters, she said.

Dr. Huse said DCHD wouldn’t be releasing any details about the child because of privacy concerns. She did say the child had been taken to a hospital after typical swimming activities. She also said it was possible that others swimming in the same area at the time may have come in contact with the amoeba but not been infected.

In the meantime, the Douglas County Health Department is urging extra caution when coming into contact with freshwater sources like rivers, lakes, and streams.

“Naegleria fowleri is present in many freshwater sources and is being identified further north as previously cooler regions become warmer and drier,” the DCHD said in a release Wednesday.

Typical water surface activities should be safe, Dr. Huse said. Sitting in an intertube floating down the river presents far less risk than diving or swimming underwater, and you can’t get the infection by ingesting water, she said.

Dr. Huse said that “it does take more than a casual exposure.” She recommended covering the nose and mouth if you’re going to submerge in freshwaters.

The health department doesn’t have plans to shut down any access points along the Elkhorn River but are advising awareness and caution, Dr. Huse said.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.