Bellevue Loop Trail inching closer to opening

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The heartland flood of 2019 left a trail of destruction behind the R616 levee and the Bellevue Loop Trail is included in the long list of what was destroyed.

The trail was set to be closed for two years due to construction delays, it’s been three.

“It’s an area that’s seen a lot of changes the past few years.”

Much of the Bellevue Loop Trail sits on top of the 18-mile R616 levee.

“Its first and foremost mission is to protect from flooding and then obviously we put a recreational trail so people can ride on it and enjoy the area,” said John Winkler, general manager, Papio Missouri River NRD.

The loop and levee are completely underwater after the devastating 2019 heartland flood.

“The biggest issue with this levee was they didn’t fail. They overtopped. That meaning, they just weren’t designed for that type of flood event.”

Since then, they’ve been putting it back together. The $40 million locally funded project has made big improvements to the levee.

Bellevue Loop Trail will remain closed until all trail work & levee improvements on & around the trail are completed. October is expected date.

“This is probably one of the better levee systems in the country right now. It’s about two to three feet higher on average, it’s wider, it has a lot more features. A lot of the penetrations in the levee have all been brought up to current standard.”

The trail is a part of that but the biggest focus has been making the levee better able to handle a disaster, even as what we saw in 2019.

The trail may look done but it still needs some finishing touches.

“There’s a lot of cleanup, there’s a lot of what we call punch list items; things that need to be done by the contractor to satisfy the contract, and that’s mowing, that’s cleaning, that’s making sure we have a wide enough levee.”

Until then, they’ve set up signs and barriers asking the public to stay off until it’s done.

Again, Papio is asking the public to not go past the barriers and stay off the trail. Once it’s complete, they’re planning to have a grand opening ceremony in October.

They’re aiming to have the levee system completely done by December.

