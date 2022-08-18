6 First Alert Weather: Severe storm chances NW of the Metro Thursday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances build in from the NW Thursday evening as a cold front makes its way in. The strongest storms are expected to stay W and NW of the Metro, mainly between 5 PM - 8 PM, with decreasing severe potential as storms travel SE.

7 PM Thursday (wowt)

10 PM Thursday (wowt)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through 9PM with the concern for 1″ hail and strong wind gusts with a few of these storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch (wowt)

The Metro sees storm potential after 7 PM, best chances between 8 PM and 11 PM.

Metro storm chances (wowt)

