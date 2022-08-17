Warren Buffett’s art auction benefits Girls, Inc.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Art for a cause. On Saturday, an online auction will go live to benefit Omaha-based non-profit Girls Inc. And the donor is from a name you might recognize.

Girls Inc. serves about 1,000 girls in the metro area with after-school and summer programs ranging from sports to academics, dining to mentorship. But all those programs require funding.

That’s why Warren Buffett and Motiva Art partnered to raise money for Girls Inc., auctioning a piece of art called a “motiva.” It fuses a signed portrait of Buffett with dynamic quotes that change based on light and motion. Quotes were picked by the Buffett’s.

“They curated the quotes, selected each of the quotes that would go on there. The photograph was chosen by them, and we sort of make it into the motiva that it is today,” Sharon Livneh, senior vice president for strategic initiative at Motiva Art.

“Our favorite quote says, women make me optimistic about America. And I think that’s such a great quote, such a great match,” said Roberta Wilhelm, executive director of Girls Inc.

This isn’t the first time Buffett donated items to help raise money for Girls Inc. Years ago, he donated his wallet with a stock tip in it that raised over $200,000 for the organization. This time, they don’t know how much this Motiva Art action will go for, but they do know it’ll go towards a good cause.

“Because of COVID, girls have extra needs right now. They have needs in academics, many of them are struggling to catch up. As well as social-emotional skills that slid while they were isolated,” said Wilhelm.

This funding will help support operations, activities, and transportation for the girls.

“If we don’t have that funding, we aren’t going to be doing those simple things of even taking them maybe to the zoo so they can do that internship or taking them to UNO so they can do that externship there,” said Janae Marion, center director and mentor at Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. can be a pipeline to employment. Janae started participating in programming when she was six. Now at 25, she’s a mentor.

The auction opens on eBay August 20 and ends on the 30, which is Warren Buffett’s 92nd birthday.

