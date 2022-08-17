Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A little morning fog then back to the 80s this afternoon

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with a little fog in the area after temperatures have cooled down to near 60 degrees. That will burn off pretty quickly by mid morning and we’ll warm into the 80s with the abundant sunshine.

Wednesday's Forecast
Wednesday's Forecast(WOWT)

Dew points in the 60s will add a bit of a muggy feel to the area as well.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Thursday will end up being a bit warmer in the mid 80s for afternoon highs. That is before our next chance of showers and storms enters the area after 5pm. There won’t be many storms and the chance are rather low that they hold on as they move through the area.

Rain Chances Thursday
Rain Chances Thursday(WOWT)

There is a small risk of an isolated strong storm in our western counties by Thursday evening but nothing widespread is likely.

Thursday Severe
Thursday Severe(WOWT)

A few showers and storms are then possible Friday morning and again Friday evening. Those too aren’t expected to be very widespread either.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

