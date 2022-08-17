Omaha Police investigate overnight stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a man who injured someone early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood east of Interstate 480.

A 29-year-old man was cut during an attack around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday near 27th and Leavenworth streets, according to an Omaha Police report. The man said his attacker was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask.

“Paramedics rushed him to an Omaha hospital in ‘stable’ condition,” an OPD spokesman told 6 News. The victim was transported to Nebraska Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

The spokesman also said that officers responding to a report at 25th and Jackson streets found the victim near 27th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue.

As the investigation continues, police are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

—

Reporter Lauren Melendez contributed to this report.

