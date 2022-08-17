Omaha Police called to separate shootings overnight, three victims sent to hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have at least two shooting investigations to add to their lengthy list of recent violence cases.

Overnight a person was shot near the NP Mart on 55th and Ames around 12:15 a.m. That person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A few minutes later, near 25th and Ellison, a Shot Spotter technology captured several rounds of gunfire. There, Omaha Police found a person with critical injuries, shot inside a home.

The victim was transported to a hospital.

Roughly an hour later, Six News confirmed a person arrived at Immanuel hospital with at least one gun shot would. That person’s condition remains unknown.

