Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving

The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again.

Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving.

Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons since she is a felon.

Chalonda Jenkins married Nikko Jenkins in 2010 when he was in prison for robbery.

Nikko Jenkins is currently on death row.

When he got out of prison in 2013, he murdered four people in the span of 10 days.

Chalonda Jenkins divorced him in 2017.

