Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Look up Wednesday night for the potential for a cool sight not usually visible this far south! The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather department says a geomagnetic storm will allow the Northern Lights to be visible farther south than usual Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Northern lights forecast (wowt)

The Aurora may be seen as low as Pennsylvania to Iowa to Oregon. The best chances locally are over N Iowa and far N Nebraska but they may be visible farther S.

