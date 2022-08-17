How the Huskers used a wet morning to prepare for Ireland

6 News WOWT Live at 5
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - These days rain is embraced all across the state but for a different reason outside Memorial Stadium. With the Huskers set to open the season in Dublin, Ireland where it rains about a third of the year, Bill Busch took full advantage of the misty conditions this morning in Lincoln. The ground was wet and it was good for the snappers, kickers and punters to work through the conditions they might see next week.

With a special teams coordinator the unit will be under the microscope and there aren’t any details that are too small. It cost the Huskers at least one win last season.

Brian Buschini, who joined the team this offseason, is expected to be the starting punter and he’s not concerned about slippery balls. Brian grew up in Montana and last season in much tougher conditions he was named the FCS Punter of the Year. Brian is also a sophomore and has three years of eligibility. He will also be graduating this spring.

