Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms return Thursday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Wednesday we’re on track for returning storm chances Thursday...

Severe risk (wowt)

We’ll warm a few more degrees to the mid 80s Thursday under increasing clouds. The evening will bring returning spotty storm chances that linger into early Friday. Chances begin to the NW of the Metro between 4-5PM where a few may be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail.

Storms begin to the NW (wowt)

Storms travel SE as the night goes on arriving in the Metro around 8-9PM, they’ll likely be less intense at this point. Spotty showers and storms linger into early Friday morning but should be done by the AM commute.

Spotty Thursday night storms (wowt)

You’ll have to plan around spotty storm chances again Friday with returning chances in the late afternoon and evening. Highs cool to the low 80s Friday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

The weekend looks pleasant and mainly dry in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Overall, highs keep near or just below seasonal for most of the extended forecast.

