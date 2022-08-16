Victim found dead in vehicle as Omaha Police investigate shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha late Monday.

Omaha Police officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue at 11:35 p.m. said they found someone dead in a vehicle at the scene, the OPD report states.

Police said they were notified that a shooting victim arrived at CHI Health Immanuel hospital, located about a mile away from the scene at 6901 N. 72nd St., about this same time; but investigators weren’t sure that victim was connected to the homicide scene, the report states.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656. Tips can also be made through Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submitted online via the P3 Tips mobile app or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

