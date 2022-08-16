Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers will keep it cool again today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rounds of light to moderate showers will continue to move through during the morning hours today. This will lead to a soggy commute for most of us. Most of the showers will likely be gone by 10am with a few lingering showers possible south of the metro after that.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Clouds will be tough to get rid of this afternoon, limiting our afternoon highs to the mid 70s. A light ENE wind at 5-15 mph will try to gust to 20 mph at times this morning.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday and Thursday will be when we return to the 80s for afternoon highs. It should be dry both days until we get to Thursday evening when a few storms are possible very late.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A few more showers and storms are possible early and late on Friday. Hopefully we can get a little more rain to fall over a widespread area before we get to the weekend.

4 Day Rain Chances (WOWT)

