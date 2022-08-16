Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers will keep it cool again today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rounds of light to moderate showers will continue to move through during the morning hours today. This will lead to a soggy commute for most of us. Most of the showers will likely be gone by 10am with a few lingering showers possible south of the metro after that.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Clouds will be tough to get rid of this afternoon, limiting our afternoon highs to the mid 70s. A light ENE wind at 5-15 mph will try to gust to 20 mph at times this morning.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Wednesday and Thursday will be when we return to the 80s for afternoon highs. It should be dry both days until we get to Thursday evening when a few storms are possible very late.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A few more showers and storms are possible early and late on Friday. Hopefully we can get a little more rain to fall over a widespread area before we get to the weekend.

4 Day Rain Chances
4 Day Rain Chances(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral
Family of Omaha man allegedly connected to double homicide speaks out about mental health
A person allegedly connected to an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a...
Man wanted in connection to Omaha double homicide arrested in Iowa
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
Man killed in Dodge County crash identified

Latest News

Rain chances Monday-Tuesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Stormy Monday night ahead of a cooler and active work week
Rain Chances
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Scattered showers & storms in the forecast through Tuesday morning
Monday's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Great this evening, rain is likely Monday
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful Sunday morning, rain likely by Monday