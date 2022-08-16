One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker

The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker.

At least one person was transported to a Lincoln hospital, but the extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Currently, the intersection is completely closed to area traffic. 27th Street is shut down from Knox to Theresa, while Cornhusker is closed from State Fair Park Drive to just west 27th.

Initially, it was unclear how many vehicles were involved, as multiple were stopped near the southwest corner of the intersection, which is where the crash appears to have occurred. As the scene cleared out, it appears that just one vehicle was involved in the incident.

