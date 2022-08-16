NFM burying time capsule to celebrate 100th anniversary

Gov. Ricketts, Rep. Don Bacon among those attending Tuesday’s ceremony
The NFM time capsule will be buried Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022; and is intended to be opened again...
The NFM time capsule will be buried Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022; and is intended to be opened again in 15 years.(Courtesy image)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - NFM is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a gift for the future.

Local, state, and national officials were on hand Tuesday at the hub of Nebraska’s largest furniture store to witness the burial of a time capsule.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Congressman Don Bacon were joined by Westside Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Lucas at NFM at a ceremony Tuesday morning to commemorate the occasion with NFM CEO Tony Boldt and store director Scott Baker.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Congressman Don Bacon were among those attending the NFM time capsule...
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Congressman Don Bacon were among those attending the NFM time capsule ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)

The time capsule is intended to be opened in 15 years. 6 News was asked to contribute and submitted a framed photo of WOWT anchors.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral
Family of Omaha man allegedly connected to double homicide speaks out about mental health
A person allegedly connected to an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a...
Man wanted in connection to Omaha double homicide arrested in Iowa
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
Man killed in Dodge County crash identified

Latest News

Victim found dead in vehicle as Omaha Police investigate shooting
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized
157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress