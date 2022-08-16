NFM burying time capsule to celebrate 100th anniversary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - NFM is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a gift for the future.

Local, state, and national officials were on hand Tuesday at the hub of Nebraska’s largest furniture store to witness the burial of a time capsule.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Congressman Don Bacon were joined by Westside Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Lucas at NFM at a ceremony Tuesday morning to commemorate the occasion with NFM CEO Tony Boldt and store director Scott Baker.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Congressman Don Bacon were among those attending the NFM time capsule ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Brian Mastre / WOWT)

The time capsule is intended to be opened in 15 years. 6 News was asked to contribute and submitted a framed photo of WOWT anchors.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.