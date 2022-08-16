NFM burying time capsule to celebrate 100th anniversary
Gov. Ricketts, Rep. Don Bacon among those attending Tuesday’s ceremony
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - NFM is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a gift for the future.
Local, state, and national officials were on hand Tuesday at the hub of Nebraska’s largest furniture store to witness the burial of a time capsule.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Congressman Don Bacon were joined by Westside Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Lucas at NFM at a ceremony Tuesday morning to commemorate the occasion with NFM CEO Tony Boldt and store director Scott Baker.
The time capsule is intended to be opened in 15 years. 6 News was asked to contribute and submitted a framed photo of WOWT anchors.
