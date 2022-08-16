Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol wrapped up a statewide campaign that ended with over 70 speeding citations.

From July 20-August 14 with other law enforcement, the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of speeding and increase police presence throughout Nebraska according to the release.

Officials say there were 72 speeding citations for going at or over 100 mph and another 364 speeding citations for going between 90-99 mph. Over 1,100 drivers helped during this campaign.

“Schools are back in session across most of the state and summer vacations are coming to a close. Whether traveling on the interstate or in a school zone, it’s critical to watch your speed to keep others and yourself safe.”

The campaign was a success partially due to a $20,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Here are more citations and arrests from the campaign:

69 arrests for drunk driving

38 citations for open alcohol containers

25 citations for a minor in possession

129 citations for driving under suspension

78 citations for no proof of insurance

43 citations for no seat belts and 16 citations for improper child restraint

