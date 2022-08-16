Nebraska DOT release July 2022 traffic fatalities

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 16, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation released information for the July 2022 traffic fatality toll Tuesday.

It’s reported that 20 people died in traffic crashes last month compared to 21 last July. The release further states that the 20 deaths last month happened in 19 fatal crashes.

Here is the rest of the information from Nebraska DOT:

  • Eight of the 13 people in fatal crashes were not using seatbelts, three were using seatbelts, and two had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  • Fourteen of the deaths were in rural areas.
  • There were four deaths on the interstate, nine on other highways, and seven on roads.
  • Four of the deaths were motorcyclists.
  • Three of the deaths were pedestrians.

