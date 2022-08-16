Mercy High School students welcome peers back for first day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the rain, students at Mercy Catholic High School gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day of school.

Some seniors say they’re excited for their last first day of K-12 school.

“You know, it’s kind of bittersweet,” says senior Ellie Brock. “I’m excited for senior year though, it’s going to make for some fun memories for our last year.”

“We’re firing everybody up, getting ready for the first day, to a great start to the school year and get everybody all excited,” says senior Rose Wallich.

The following school districts are slated to start Wednesday:

Bennington Public Schools

Blair Community Schools

DC West Community Schools

Omaha Public Schools (All elementary and first-year Middle & High School students)

Plattsmouth Community Schools (Grades 1-9, P.M. Kindergarten)

Springfield-Platteview Community Schools

Classes also start Wednesday for Creighton University.

