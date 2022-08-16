Lincoln Police dispel rumors of active serial killer after fake social media posts

Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have...
Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have circulated the web are false.(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have circulated the web are false.

According to LPD, the post warns about a ‘serial killer or abductor’ driving a truck with red LED lights. This post was brought to LPD’s attention late Tuesday morning and after some research.

LPD said the exact same post has been found in several cities throughout the country. The only difference is the name of the city mentioned in the post.

LPD said there is no factual basis for the content of this posting and it appears that it’s being widely circulated.

Lincoln Police are warning against several fake social media posts about a serial killer which...
Lincoln Police are warning against several fake social media posts about a serial killer which have circulated the web.(LPD)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress
Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
Family of Omaha man allegedly connected to double homicide speaks out about mental health
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized

Latest News

Nebraska DOT release July 2022 traffic fatalities
First day back for Mercy High School
Mercy High School students welcome peers back for first day
City officials are considering roundabouts to solve safety issues if they switch Farnam Street...
Omaha traffic study recommends roundabouts on Farnam Street
The NFM time capsule will be buried Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022; and is intended to be opened again...
NFM burying time capsule to celebrate 100th anniversary