Iowa pushes for more poll workers this general election

People do get compensated more than minimum wage for their time working at the polls
Tuesday is Help America Vote Day.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday, August 16 is Help America Vote Day. And the Iowa Election Commission is recruiting poll workers for the election in November.

There are 1,700 voting precincts in Iowa and they need about 10,000 people to work them, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

The good news is that right now, they have just under that number signed up.

However, the Iowa election commissioner says they want a deep bench of backup workers and a balance of political affiliation in each location.

“We try to keep a balance. We want both an even number of Republicans and Democrats as part of the integrity component. We want people to feel confident about what’s going on out there. So, we do need a little more help on that, and some counties and that auditors know that, and we’re trying to help them out where we can,” said Pate.

Pate says people do get compensated more than minimum wage for their time working at the polls.

You can find information on how to sign up online.

