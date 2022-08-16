Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts revealed the latest cookie in their lineup, the Raspberry Rally.

Raspberry Rally is described as a sister cookie to Thin Mints.

The cookie infused with raspberry flavor of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.
The Girl Scouts announced their latest cookie: Raspberry Rally.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)

Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout cookie available only for online purchases and delivery directly to homes.

A local Girl Scout will place the order for you online. The group said the goal is to help them build e-commerce skills.

The new cookies will be available during the 2023 cookie season, which runs from January to April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress
Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
Family of Omaha man allegedly connected to double homicide speaks out about mental health
A person allegedly connected to an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a...
Man wanted in connection to Omaha double homicide arrested in Iowa

Latest News

Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock contested Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new Tiktok trend reportedly details...
16-year-old arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce