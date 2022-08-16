Free back-to-school haircuts at given Omaha Latino Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A haircut at the barber could cost you $30. But Tuesday at the Latino Center, it was free.

“If you look good, you feel good.” That’s the name of Beau Morales’ nonprofit to provide free haircuts around the city. And that was also the motto at the Latino Center in South Omaha.

“The whole year I’ve been wanting to put an event together, and it just happened to be perfect timing where the Latino Center reached out,” said Morales. “And school is starting, so it only made sense to work with them and make this event bigger, organized, and impact as many kids as we could.”

That impact was 80 kids getting free haircuts.

“The skill that we have as barbers, we can change a lot of how people feel and what they think about themselves.”

“I feel amazing,” said Jovanny Bermudes, a freshman in college. “I literally do. I’m that person that’s always worried about my hair. ‘Oh I need a cut. This that.’ I feel great.”

Jovanny and his 15-year-old brother came for free cuts. Together they saved about $60. His mom is looking for a job right now and was torn between getting a haircut or school supplies for her sons.

“She was worried about how much money it is,” Jovanny said. “And how this saved her expenses so she could get him a book bag.”

And the Latino Center had families like Jovanny’s in mind for this event.

“We know that some of the families that we work with, they’re families that need,” said Mahatma Largaespada with the Latino Center of the Midlands. “So, any resources that we can utilize from the community, we always offer it.”

As kids of all ages waited for their appointment, stylists and barbers volunteered nonstop from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It offers us an opportunity to make it easier to help out,” said Morales.

The nonprofit “If You Look Good, You Feel Good” is a network of stylists and barbers from different shops around Omaha.

