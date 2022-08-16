Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Sunny Wednesday, planning around late week storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine returns as clouds clear after a gloomy start to Tuesday. We’ll hang on to the sunshine Wednesday and it will be a pleasant day for the outdoors! Your bus stop planner for the kids heading back to school doesn’t bring any issues with a cool and sunny start in the 60s. A few clouds and low 80s by 3 PM.

Wednesday bus stop (wowt)

We’ll warm a few more degrees to the mid 80s Thursday under increasing clouds. The evening will bring returning spotty storm chances that linger into early Friday. You’ll have to plan around spotty storm chances Thursday PM and on and off Friday with returning chances in the late afternoon and evening. Highs cool to the low 80s Friday.

Best day for the outdoors (wowt)

The weekend looks pleasant and mainly dry in the mid 80s. Overall, highs keep near or just below seasonal for most of the extended forecast.

Next 5 days (wowt)

