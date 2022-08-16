Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urging Omaha to install license-plate readers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council on Tuesday debated whether to approve a request from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license-plate reading technology in the city.

The proposed ordinance calls for installation of license-plate detecting equipment on light poles but notes that Omaha Police would not be provided access to the data collected with those devices.

The ordinance was in its second reading at Tuesday’s council meeting, which also conducted a public hearing on the matter. The matter goes before the council a third time on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

A spokesperson for ACLU of Nebraska, which is against the project, said the Flock Safety system amounts to mass data collection, saying that plate numbers and GPS locations of innocent people would be collected and stored in the cloud.

Councilwoman Aimee Melton said she agrees with the ACLU, and that she fears the readers go a step too far while chipping away at people’s freedoms.

But DCSO says the technology is a useful crime-fighting tool, noting that it had already uncovered an auto theft ring. Authorities have had about a dozen cameras in place for a short time as a pilot project, and were hoping to include another 10, particularly as auto thefts continue to be a major problem in the area.

