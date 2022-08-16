Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urging Omaha to install license-plate readers

City Council debated the matter, heard public comment Tuesday
Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers
Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers(Flock Safety and Town of Normal)
By Cassie Crowe and Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council on Tuesday debated whether to approve a request from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license-plate reading technology in the city.

The proposed ordinance calls for installation of license-plate detecting equipment on light poles but notes that Omaha Police would not be provided access to the data collected with those devices.

The ordinance was in its second reading at Tuesday’s council meeting, which also conducted a public hearing on the matter. The matter goes before the council a third time on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

A spokesperson for ACLU of Nebraska, which is against the project, said the Flock Safety system amounts to mass data collection, saying that plate numbers and GPS locations of innocent people would be collected and stored in the cloud.

Councilwoman Aimee Melton said she agrees with the ACLU, and that she fears the readers go a step too far while chipping away at people’s freedoms.

But DCSO says the technology is a useful crime-fighting tool, noting that it had already uncovered an auto theft ring. Authorities have had about a dozen cameras in place for a short time as a pilot project, and were hoping to include another 10, particularly as auto thefts continue to be a major problem in the area.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress
Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
Family of Omaha man allegedly connected to double homicide speaks out about mental health
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized

Latest News

Vandals damage floating playground along Platte River
Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign
WOWT Study recommends Farnam Street changes
Study recommends Farnam Street changes
WOWT Students head back to school at Mercy High
Students head back to school at Mercy High