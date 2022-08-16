Bond raised to $1M as July 4 fireworks suspects have preliminary hearing
One has pleaded not guilty and will have a jury trial in November
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge raised the bond for one of the three family members that are accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4.
Jeremy Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond with an arraignment scheduled for next month. Brown has been ordered no contact with one of the victims.
Court documents state Brown knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily waived the right to a preliminary hearing.
Maddix Fox, 18, also charged with first-degree assault has a bond set at $1 million and is also due back in court next month for an arrangement.
Brittany King, 37, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Her bond remains at $500,000 and her jury trial begins on November 16.
