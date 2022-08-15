Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Scattered showers & storms in the forecast through Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re talking about rain in the area for the first time in 7 to 10 days! While it won’t be that widespread or heavy during the day, the potential is there for some 1-3″ rain totals later tonight. Isolated totals up to 5″ would not surprise me in the least bit either.

Rain chances won’t be all that great at any one point during the day today but will increase greatly after 7pm tonight. That is when some of the heavier downpours are likely along with the low end risk of a little hail.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Rain Chances (WOWT)

I mentioned the heaviest rain potential early. That potential will set up in a narrow stripe from NW to SE through the area as storms develop after 7pm. While this likely won’t be the exact location of the heaviest rain, this is where some of the potential high end rain totals may end up.

Rainfall Potential (WOWT)

The severe threat is low tonight with some hail and downpours being the greatest threat.

Severe Threat (WOWT)

Showers and storms are likely to continue overnight tonight into early Tuesday morning. Most of the rain will likely be gone by 9am Tuesday with only a few light showers possible through noon. Highs will be cooler in the 70s again. 80s are likely to return by Wednesday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

