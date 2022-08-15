Police looking for suspect in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect in an Omaha homicide investigation.

Omaha Police say 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Smith is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Aug. 12.

Last Friday officers went to Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting after a gunshot victim, 22-year-old Anthony Collins, arrived by a private car. Officials at first said the 22-year-old was in critical but stable condition, but he later died from his injuries.

The scene of the shooting was reported at 49th & Charles.

Authorities advise people to call the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide fugitive are eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Wuanya M. Smith, 20 (Omaha Police Department)

