Police looking for suspect in Omaha homicide

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect in an Omaha homicide investigation.

Omaha Police say 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Smith is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on Aug. 12.

Last Friday officers went to Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting after a gunshot victim, 22-year-old Anthony Collins, arrived by a private car. Officials at first said the 22-year-old was in critical but stable condition, but he later died from his injuries.

The scene of the shooting was reported at 49th & Charles.

Authorities advise people to call the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide fugitive are eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Wuanya M. Smith, 20
Wuanya M. Smith, 20(Omaha Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick
Omaha Police investigating double homicide after 2 bodies found inside home
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage; Omaha Police investigating
A person allegedly connected to an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a...
Man wanted in connection to Omaha double homicide arrested in Iowa
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
Man killed in Dodge County crash identified

Latest News

1 injured in overnight Omaha stabbing
The heavy metal band, along with Brantley Gilbert, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26,...
Five Finger Death Punch plans Omaha tour stop
Omaha Police said they found a woman shot dead in Florence Tower on Friday.
Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting
A person allegedly connected to an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a...
Person of interest in double homicide arrested in Iowa