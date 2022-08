OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower.

According to a release, Davon Brown, 20, is in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police were called to the shooting around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Shalonna Houston, 26, was found dead in an apartment.

