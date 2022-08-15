Omaha nonprofit release report of Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha-based nonprofit released a report Monday one year into the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project.

From January to July 2022 Bike Walk Nebraska in partnership with Metro Smart Cities has been reviewing bike trends in the Omaha-metro, looking into scooter and bike share usage data, rider testimonials, and insights on maintenance challenges according to the release.

What stands out from Heartland Bike Share is the 69% increase in usage of the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway.

Last year, the nonprofit said that since the bike lanes opened last July, bicycling increased by 132%.

Read the full report below

