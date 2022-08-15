Omaha nonprofit release report of Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project

The one year evaluation was released Monday
(PHOTO: @BikeWalkNebraska Facebook page)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha-based nonprofit released a report Monday one year into the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway pilot project.

From January to July 2022 Bike Walk Nebraska in partnership with Metro Smart Cities has been reviewing bike trends in the Omaha-metro, looking into scooter and bike share usage data, rider testimonials, and insights on maintenance challenges according to the release.

What stands out from Heartland Bike Share is the 69% increase in usage of the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway.

Last year, the nonprofit said that since the bike lanes opened last July, bicycling increased by 132%.

Read the full report below

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick
Omaha Police investigating double homicide after 2 bodies found inside home
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage; Omaha Police investigating
A person allegedly connected to an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a...
Man wanted in connection to Omaha double homicide arrested in Iowa
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
Man killed in Dodge County crash identified

Latest News

Omaha FBI participates in nationwide operation to find child sex trafficking victims
WOWT Kia & Hyundai thefts skyrocket in Omaha
Kia & Hyundai thefts skyrocket in Omaha
WOWT Gov. Ricketts announces STEM education initiative
Gov. Ricketts announces STEM education initiative
WOWT Man arrested for murder in Florence Tower
Man arrested for murder in Florence Tower
WOWT Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug, 15, 2022
Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug, 15, 2022