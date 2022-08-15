Nebraska troopers arrest two Floridians, recover stolen trailer with Amazon items

The trailer was reported stolen in Maryland in early August.
(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Floridians and recovered a semi-trailer reported stolen filled with Amazon items Friday.

The driver and co-driver were taken into custody after a traffic stop on I-80 near Waverly.

Regine Dieudonne, 37, of Lake Worth, Florida, and Anne Mascary, 38, of Deerfield Beach, Florida were arrested for theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000.

NSP received a tip Friday morning of a trailer reported stolen that was believed to be going through Nebraska. The release states the trailer was reported stolen in Maryland in early August.

It’s reported the truck and the Amazon items will be released to the trucking company.

