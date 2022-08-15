Nebraska State Patrol: New York man arrested with 258 pounds of cocaine

The Nebraska State Patrols says they found 258 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop
The Nebraska State Patrols says they found 258 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man from New York was allegedly caught with more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday, Aug. 11, around 11:40 a.m., a trooper on eastbound I-80 did a traffic stop near Hershey for a license plate violation.

Nebraska State Patrol says a K-9 detected a controlled substance in the car and a search was conducted. The search allegedly revealed 258 pounds of cocaine in the car.

The driver of the car, identified by Nebraska State Patrol as 31-year-old Steven Windoloski of Massena, New York, was then arrested for possession of cocaine, intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

Windoloski was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick
Omaha Police investigating double homicide after 2 bodies found inside home
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage; Omaha Police investigating
A person allegedly connected to an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a...
Man wanted in connection to Omaha double homicide arrested in Iowa
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
Man killed in Dodge County crash identified

Latest News

LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood
Police looking for suspect in Omaha homicide
1 injured in overnight Omaha stabbing
The heavy metal band, along with Brantley Gilbert, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26,...
Five Finger Death Punch plans Omaha tour stop