LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes five teenagers crashed a stolen car in a south Lincoln neighborhood.

On Friday, around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a home near 60th Street and Lexington Avenue, in northeast Lincoln, on a report of auto theft.

LPD said the victim explained his 2011 Nissan Maxima and Dodge Magnum were taken from his driveway sometime overnight.

According to police, around 6:42 a.m. officers were dispatched to Antelope Park where a witness reported seeing a gray vehicle driving recklessly in the parking lot and a maroon vehicle picking up a man who had been driving the gray vehicle.

Police said the gray vehicle was identified as the stolen Dodge Magnum and was found unoccupied with a flat rear tire.

Roughly 30 minutes later, around 7:10 a.m., LPD said officers were dispatched to Stephanos Drive, which is northeast of 27th and Old Cheney, on a report of an injury crash.

LPD said the stolen Nissan Maxima had hit a tree and the four people inside ran away. According to police, another girl was found in the backseat unresponsive.

Police said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was found to be heavily intoxicated. LPD explained that the girl was identified and is 15-years-old.

The four other suspects are a 14-year-old girl, two 15-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy. LPD said the four other teens were taken into custody following a chase near Tierra Park.

At 10:23 a.m., LPD said officers were called to a home on Topaz Court, which is less than a quarter of a mile from Stephanos Drive, on a report of larceny from auto.

LPD said the victim reported that someone went into his father’s vehicle parked on the street and stole a .40 caliber Hi-Point carbine rifle, a 9mm Beretta, a box of .40 caliber ammunition and a wallet.

Police said surveillance video given to investigators by a neighbor shows the 14-year-old girl and one of the 15-year-old girls, both already in custody, removing the items and leaving.

LPD said the firearms were found by officers canvassing the area under a tree close by on Sardius Court.

According to police, all five teenagers were referred for theft by receiving.

