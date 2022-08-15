Governor Pete Ricketts discusses abortion, STEM education in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts spoke Monday about abortion regulation and what he’d like to see in the next legislative session.

Ricketts says he is encouraging senators to pass whatever restrictions they think they can get the votes to be able to get done. He says he supports the current proposal prohibiting abortions starting at 20 weeks and says, unfortunately, the idea of banning abortion 12 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, was floated.

“Which was just basically changing our current law from 20 weeks to 12 weeks. We clearly had some senators who were not being honest with their constituents on this,” says Governor Ricketts.

Ricketts adds, that those senators will be term-limited out and encourages the legislature to take more steps to protect unborn babies again next year.

Also discussed Monday was how to get more children interested in STEM education. Science, technology, engineering, and math.

The governor says it’s part of the state’s Developing Youth Talent Initiative, which aims to forge a link between education and the private sector.

State leaders say there’s a critical need for talented professionals who possess skills in STEM and young people are especially needed to propel Nebraska industries and address the labor shortage.

“What we also see from our schools that are participating in this developing youth talent initiative, is a 15% increase in students taking those science and technical skills classes,” says Gov. Ricketts.

He adds that seeing an increase in enrollment in those courses works to make sure companies can have access to the talent they need to continue to grow in the state.

