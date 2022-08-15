Five Finger Death Punch plans Omaha tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Finger Death Punch is headed to Omaha this fall.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority passed along the band’s announcement that tickets for the band’s arena tour with Brantley Gilbert would go on sale this week, in conjunction with 5FDP’s “Afterlife” album drop on Friday.

Fan club members will be able to purchase tickets for the Nov. 30 concert stop at CHI Health Center starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday; general ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Friday.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH AND BRANTLEY GILBERT JOIN FORCES FOR US FALL ARENA TOUR! 5FDP APP Member Pre-Sales Begin... Posted by Five Finger Death Punch on Monday, August 15, 2022

This is going to be EPIC!! So excited to announce the guys from Five Finger Death Punch and I are headed out on TOUR!... Posted by Brantley Gilbert on Monday, August 15, 2022

