Five Finger Death Punch plans Omaha tour stop
Brantley Gilbert joining band for arena tour starting in November
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Finger Death Punch is headed to Omaha this fall.
On Monday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority passed along the band’s announcement that tickets for the band’s arena tour with Brantley Gilbert would go on sale this week, in conjunction with 5FDP’s “Afterlife” album drop on Friday.
Fan club members will be able to purchase tickets for the Nov. 30 concert stop at CHI Health Center starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday; general ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Friday.
