Family of Omaha man allegedly connected to double homicide speaks out about mental health

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha couple says the lack of mental health care in the area played a role in a family tragedy.

Chris Walter says his 27-year-old son Gage is mentally ill. Chris said his family tried to get Gage help and warned officials that he needed help. Now law enforcement believes Gage is responsible for the death of two of his elderly family members.

Over the weekend the bodies of two women were found in their south Omaha home.

Gage Walter was arrested Sunday in Iowa after a standoff with police.

Marceline Teeters was 93.

“My grandmother was suffering from dementia, my mom has given up the last 15 years of her life to take car of her.”

Linda Walter was 70 years old.

“She just accepted a job at OPS to be the lunch lady, 40th and Dodge location,” Chris Walter said. “She was going to start today, it would have been her first day working with the kids again.”

Chris and Megan say Gage is a good person, but he’s mentally ill and the state doesn’t spend enough money to help those who need help.

“We spend our money worried about building a lake between Omaha and Lincoln and not worried about our mental health issues, not worried about our drug addiction problem that’s going on in our city in our state.”

Chris and Megan say they did everything they could to help gage. They say Gage was in the system since he was 15 years old, but after he turned 19 they had no right to help him get help.

“And he needed the help and therapy. They basically told us once he turned 19 I can’t force him to do anything as far as mental illness, or get him help.”

“They don’t even care he’s mentally ill. ‘Well, he has human rights too,’ my mom had human rights my, grandmother’s human rights to live out the rest of their lives with their grandchildren.”

“We want to do everything we can from here on out to speak out to make sure this ends, this has to end,” Megan Walter said.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office has filed no charges in the case. They’re waiting on more information from police in the Des Moines area before determining charges and filing for extradition.

The family says they are grateful for the Omaha Police Department. They say police were outside the house to make sure Gage’s daughter was safe while he was on the run.

Chris and Megan say they will take care of their granddaughter.

