Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Stormy Monday night ahead of a cooler and active work week

By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a nice round of showers through most of our Monday, rain chances return for the nighttime hours! We’ll see some dry time ahead of returning storm chances around 9PM with an active night for many ahead.

Rain chances Monday-Tuesday
Rain chances Monday-Tuesday(wowt)

A line of storms develops near the Metro stretching across E Nebraska and W Iowa with the threat for heavy downpours and some isolated severe potential, a concern for up to 1″ hail with a few storms. These storms will track S as the night goes on with the heaviest rain potential for the Metro done around 2 AM.

Severe risk
Severe risk(wowt)
Storms develop Monday night
Storms develop Monday night(wowt)

Under this line of storms we see the potential for up to 3″ of rain on the high end. Most totals will fall between .5″-1.5″.

Rain potential
Rain potential(wowt)

Showers linger through the Tuesday AM commute with sunshine breaking through by the afternoon. Highs will stay below seasonal most days moving forward. Rain chances return again Thursday night into Friday!

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

