Challenges remain for refugees in Omaha one year after leaving Afghanistan

Advocates say about 400 refugees settled in the Omaha-metro.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the one-year anniversary of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, many challenges remain for Afghan refugees.

Advocates say about 400 refugees settled in the Omaha metro area.

Task by task, Esmatullah Sultani adjusts to his new life and his new job in America.

“We are doing our best to achieve our dreams and we are working,” Sultani said.

Sultani moved from Afghanistan to the U.S. in 2019. In a case of bad timing, he went back to visit Afghanistan last year just before the Taliban took over.

Sultani was supposed to leave in September but couldn’t catch a flight.

“I couldn’t succeed at that time because a lot of people crowded around the airport and we couldn’t succeed to go inside.”

Months later he boarded a plane with his wife and children and moved to Omaha.

Like many refugees, Sultani had to leave family members behind.

“Definitely I am worried about them because I am in a safe zone like, I am here in the United States.”

Sultani now works at the Refugee Empowerment Center in Omaha.

Tanya DeWolf, Director of Refugee Services, says unlike Sultani, most refugees still face many barriers, including finding a job without having a U.S. background, and without speaking English.

“They have the skills that they need, they have been trained, some of them have master’s degrees, but they don’t have the English to go with it and the licensing to go with it,” DeWolf said.

Another challenge is finding an affordable home.

“A lot of landlords will require three years of employment to be able to allow them to settle into one of their homes and our refugees just don’t have that.”

Sultani is grateful his background allowed him to have a relatively smooth transition. However, he misses his loved ones and hopes to see them again.

“I want to stay here but if the situation is good, I will go and visit my family and friends over there,” Sultani said.

The Afghan community is holding an ‘Independence Day’ event Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. on the Bob Kerry Bridge.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick
Omaha Police investigating double homicide after 2 bodies found inside home
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage; Omaha Police investigating
A person allegedly connected to an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a...
Man wanted in connection to Omaha double homicide arrested in Iowa
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
Man killed in Dodge County crash identified

Latest News

Family of Omaha man allegedly connected to double homicide speaks out about mental health
(AP graphic)
Monday Aug. 15 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass health department adds 14 deaths to pandemic tally
Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral
Governor Pete Ricketts discusses abortion, STEM education in Nebraska