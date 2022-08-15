1 injured in overnight Omaha stabbing

By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in an overnight stabbing.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to 31st and R Street at 2:06 a.m. Monday.

They found the victim with stab wounds and the victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center.

Although the victim was found at 31st and R, authorities believe the stabbing happened near 24th and M Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

