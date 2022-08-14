Wichita officer won’t be charged in man’s fatal shooting

(KCTV5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says a Wichita police officer will not be charged in a 2020 fatal shooting.

Bennett said the officer shot 37-year-old Jason Williams after Williams had shot his estranged wife and killed his mother-in-law, 52-year-old Michelle Barr. Bennett did not name the officer.

He said Williams was shot by a SWAT officer in December 2020 in Riverside. Williams’ wife had filed for divorce a month before the shooting.

Bennett’s report says Williams shot the two women while two young children were inside the home and had threatened to kill himself. The children were released and were not physically injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Jones in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Exclusive: Alex Jones in Omaha following Sandy Hook defamation trial in Texas
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect

Latest News

Allie Utley, left, and Jae Moyer, center, of Overland Park, Kan., reacts during a primary watch...
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate
Gas leak prompts evacuations for Omaha homes
Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart
Police investigating hit and run at Omaha Walmart