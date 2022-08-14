Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart

Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street.

OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with the victim. The person was taken to the hospital with some injuries, but police believe they will be okay.

Police say they’re looking for the SUV, possibly a white Chevy Traverse.

