Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days
Two bodies were found inside a home.
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide.
The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days.
OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’
The victims, found inside a home along South 16th and Frederick have not been identified yet.
Officers described a Red, ‘03 PT Cruiser as a vehicle they’re searching for.
However they specifically say the person driving that vehicle is not considered a suspect, rather someone who may have information.
This story will be updated.
