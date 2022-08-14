Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide.

The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days.

OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’

The victims, found inside a home along South 16th and Frederick have not been identified yet.

Officers described a Red, ‘03 PT Cruiser as a vehicle they’re searching for.

However they specifically say the person driving that vehicle is not considered a suspect, rather someone who may have information.

This story will be updated.

