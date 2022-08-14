Man wanted in connection to Omaha area homicide arrested in Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (WOWT) - A suspect in an Omaha area homicide has been arrested in Iowa.

According to police, Gage Walter of Omaha was arrested Sunday after a standoff at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset - a town southwest of Des Moines.

West Des Moines Police say officers found the vehicle of a man wanted for a homicide investigation in Omaha. Police have not disclosed what homicide the man is allegedly connected to.

Walter allegedly led police on a chase before he left the car and went into the church.

There was no one else in the church at the time.

After several hours Walter was arrested. No injuries were reported during the standoff.

Walter is facing charges in Iowa, including possession of a stolen vehicle, among others.

