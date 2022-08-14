Man killed in Dodge County crash identified

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Aug. 12 has been identified.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:05 p.m. Friday, a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was on Highway 275 near Logan Street in Scribner when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2008 Lincoln MKX almost head-on.

The driver of the Monte Carlo was identified by authorities as 35-year-old Kei’Dron King of Wayne, Neb. He was the only one in the car. Authorities said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash

King was transported to Methodist Fremont Health where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and a passenger of the Lincoln had minor injuries from the crash and were sent to West Point Hospital.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the crash.

