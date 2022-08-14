Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

Allie Utley, left, and Jae Moyer, center, of Overland Park, Kan., reacts during a primary watch...
Allie Utley, left, and Jae Moyer, center, of Overland Park, Kan., reacts during a primary watch party Aug. 2, 2022, at the Overland Park Convention Center. A notable increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a surprising shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results.(Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Aug. 14, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.

Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, declined to comment to reporters Friday evening about her request for a recount.

Kansas law requires her to put up a bond to cover the cost.

Also seeking a recount is state Sen. Caryn Tyson, who is trailing state Rep. Steven Johnson in the Republican primary for state treasurer by about 400 votes out of nearly 434,000 cast.

She is asking for a hand recount in about half the state’s 105 counties.

