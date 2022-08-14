Gas leak prompts evacuations for Omaha homes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A gas leak prompted some evacuations Saturday.

Omaha Fire crews were busy Saturday afternoon along with workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District in North Omaha.

A natural gas leak prompted Omaha Fire to evacuate homes in the area of 76th and Bedford. It happened around 6 p.m.

A fire chief on the scene says the gas leak was from construction in the area and that 10 homes had to be evacuated.

The leak was able to be plugged quickly by M.U.D. crews

