Gas leak prompts evacuations for Omaha homes

A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A gas leak prompted some evacuations Saturday.

Omaha Fire crews were busy Saturday afternoon along with workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District in North Omaha.

A natural gas leak prompted Omaha Fire to evacuate homes in the area of 76th and Bedford. It happened around 6 p.m.

A fire chief on the scene says the gas leak was from construction in the area and that 10 homes had to be evacuated.

The leak was able to be plugged quickly by M.U.D. crews

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Jones in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Exclusive: Alex Jones in Omaha following Sandy Hook defamation trial in Texas
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect

Latest News

Allie Utley, left, and Jae Moyer, center, of Overland Park, Kan., reacts during a primary watch...
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart
Police investigating hit and run at Omaha Walmart
A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate
Omaha gas leak prompts evacuations