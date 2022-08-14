David’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful Sunday morning, rain likely by Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fantastic start to Sunday across the metro with temperatures in the middle and lower 60s, a good 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. We are seeing some sunshine to start the day, but expect more clouds to filter in throughout the day. Those clouds will help to keep temperatures just a touch cooler than yesterday. Temperatures climb into the mid an upper 70s by Noon, eventually climbing into the 80s this afternoon. We should see a high near 84 in Omaha, feeling pretty good with humidity levels slightly lower today. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower between 6 and 9pm this evening, but most of us likely stay dry.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances increase overnight, with scattered rain showers likely by Monday morning. While it will not rain all day, on and off light rain showers will be in the area most of the day. Rainfall totals through the afternoon will likely be on the light side, generally less than a half-inch. The clouds and showers will keep Monday cooler, with highs likely only reaching the upper 70s. Rain chances continue Monday night into Tuesday morning, and this is when we could see some more substantial rain, especially just north of Omaha. Rainfall totals by Tuesday morning likely reach the one-half to 2 inch range for much of the area. Rain should taper off by mid-morning Tuesday.

Rain potential Monday into Tuesday (WOWT)

Drier weather returns Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures stay on the cool side giving us another day with highs in the 70s. Sunshine returns Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies sticking around through the end of the week. Comfortable conditions are expected for the week, with highs in the low to middle 80s and morning lows in the lower 60s each day. The next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until Friday, and looks spotty in nature for now.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

