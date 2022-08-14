David’s Evening Forecast - Great this evening, rain is likely Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Afternoon clouds and a northeast breeze kept us on the cooler side today, with a high of only 80 degrees in Omaha. That’s actually below average for this time of year. It was a little hotter out toward Lincoln and Beatrice where there was a little more sunshine. Clouds will continue to roll through this evening with temperatures n the 70s around town. There may be a brief shower or sprinkle, but it shouldn’t have any major impacts on your Sunday evening plans. We’ll slowly cool into the 60s overnight with cloudy skies.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances really increase by early Monday morning. Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm are expected to develop between 3 and 6am across much of eastern Nebraska, spreading into western Iowa by sunrise. Rain initially won’t be too heavy, but we’ll likely have wet roads for the morning drive. After some widespread rain in the morning, more scattered showers are expected for the bulk of the day. That means it will not be raining all day long, but showers will be in the area most of the day so it’s difficult to say exactly how much dry time we’ll have.

Rain Chances Monday (WOWT)

Showers and a few storms will increase once again during the late evening into the overnight hours, especially near and south of I-80. Where thunderstorms develop, some isolated heavier rain will be possible. While most of the area will likely pick up a quarter to half-inch of rain, those that see a few storms could pick up 1-2 inches of rainfall. So while it will not be a significant soaking for everyone, any rain is appreciated at this point.

Rainfall Potential (WOWT)

A few showers may linger Tuesday morning, but we should dry out by mid-morning with partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday will be cool once again, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 depending on how quickly clouds clear out. The rest of the week will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s, really a comfortable week as humidity levels dip slightly. Our next chance for rain arrives on Friday, with a few spotty showers or storms possible.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

