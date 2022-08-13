Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 12
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an arson suspect’s arrest, a body found near an intersection, and a huge line of cars waiting to buy gas.
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 12.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha neighbors disappointed with high traffic volume
A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase.
5. Omaha man charged with arson in jail
A man is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire.
4. Rural Nebraska neighbors react after four die in Laurel
Members of a small town said they were worried after four people were found dead in separate homes on the same street.
3. Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha
A man is behind bars and accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes.
2. Body found near Omaha intersection
A body was found in a north Omaha neighborhood. Police have since identified the victim.
1. Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic
A traffic backup created a waiting line on a public street. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
