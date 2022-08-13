Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 12

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an arson suspect’s arrest, a body found near an intersection, and a huge line of cars waiting to buy gas.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 12.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha neighbors disappointed with high traffic volume

A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase.

5. Omaha man charged with arson in jail

A man is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire.

4. Rural Nebraska neighbors react after four die in Laurel

Members of a small town said they were worried after four people were found dead in separate homes on the same street.

Investigators say gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the Laurel, Nebraska incident that took four lives Thursday.

3. Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha

A man is behind bars and accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes.

2. Body found near Omaha intersection

A body was found in a north Omaha neighborhood. Police have since identified the victim.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirms that the body of a man found on the side of the road Sunday was a homicide.

1. Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic

A traffic backup created a waiting line on a public street. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.

Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
2. Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
3. Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles
4. Douglas County Sheriff’s identify body found near Omaha intersection
5. Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation
6. I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested
