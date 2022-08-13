Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 12

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 12.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase.

A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase.

A man is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire.

An Omaha man is in jail facing a felony charge.

Members of a small town said they were worried after four people were found dead in separate homes on the same street.

Investigators say gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the Laurel, Nebraska incident that took four lives Thursday.

A man is behind bars and accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes.

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha.

A body was found in a north Omaha neighborhood. Police have since identified the victim.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirms that the body of a man found on the side of the road Sunday was a homicide.

A traffic backup created a waiting line on a public street. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.

Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.