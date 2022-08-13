Omaha Public Schools hosts Back-to-School Bash

Omaha Public Schools invited families to the return of its Back-to-School Bash
By Erin Hartley
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools threw a warm welcome back celebration for students and parents Saturday at the annual Back-to-School Bash.

This event gives families a chance to meet their school staff and teachers before the first day back.

All 67 elementary schools were represented along with all OPS middle and high schools.

There was plenty of school spirit to go around as cheer teams and school mascots performed routines for the crowd.

After a two-year hiatus, Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan says it’s great to have the bash return.

“This will be the first time we will have what will really probably feel like a normal start to the school year, and the excitement,” Logan said. “It has been hard the last two years. What we want to do today is celebrate learning, growing together, having some fun.”

After speaking to OPS families Friday night, NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez returned Saturday to sign autographs for students.

The Omaha Fire Department created a splash pad for kids to keep cool.

Able One was also on-site for families to take a peek inside.

